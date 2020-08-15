Overview

Dr. Richard Kimmel, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at Richard D Kimmel DO in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.