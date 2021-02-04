Dr. Richard Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Wheatridge-Lutheran Medical Center3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 280, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 783-8844
Thornton9141 Grant St Ste 125, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 783-8844
Thornton-North Suburban Medical Center9191 Huron St # 105, Thornton, CO 80260 Directions (303) 783-8844
Thornton-North Suburban Medical Center9195 Grant St Ste 105, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 783-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was really afraid I would have to have surgery on my neck and I went for a consult with Dr. Kim and he listened to what I had to say. He sent me for some imaging and when I went to follow up, he really took his time explaining what he saw. As it turns out I did not need surgery, just some physical therapy and I am doing great. Thank you Dr. Kim for taking your time with me.
About Dr. Richard Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1790927580
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
