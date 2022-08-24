Overview

Dr. Richard Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.