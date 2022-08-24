See All Neurologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Richard Kim, MD

Neurology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cluster Headache
Menstrual Migraine
Sickle Cell Disease
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Basilar Migraine
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Exertional Headache
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Cervicogenic Headache
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Classic Migraine
Common Migraine
Complicated Migraine
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cough Headache
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Drug Rebound Headache
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache-Free Migraine
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Icepick Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migrainous Vertigo
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Post-Traumatic Headache
Potassium Deficiency
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Venous Compression
Viral Hepatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Kim is a great listener and genuinely cares about his patients. He is a great asset to Miami Valley.
    — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Kim, MD

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285930875
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
