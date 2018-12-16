Dr. Richard Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Peter D. Bruno M.d. P.c.1499 Chain Bridge Rd Ste 100, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 336-2406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim just did a psych evaluation with me. He is caring and insightful. He asks good questions. I will return to him if I need to.
About Dr. Richard Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
