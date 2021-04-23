Dr. Richard Kershen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kershen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kershen, MD
Dr. Richard Kershen, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 430, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Trying everything to make me better. Don't have to wait months for an appointment. Not completely better yet but first surgery saved my life. 2 more surgeries needed including one in June.
About Dr. Richard Kershen, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1972527158
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital (Boston)
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Kershen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kershen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kershen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kershen has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kershen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kershen speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kershen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kershen.
