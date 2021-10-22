Dr. Richard Kerensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kerensky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Kerensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Kerensky works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-9928
-
2
UF Health Cardiology - Springhill4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-0820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerensky?
explains everything and is highly recommended
About Dr. Richard Kerensky, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649248311
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Hosp/Bowman Gray
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerensky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerensky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerensky works at
Dr. Kerensky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerensky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerensky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerensky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerensky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.