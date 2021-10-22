Overview

Dr. Richard Kerensky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Kerensky works at UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.