Dr. Richard Kenney, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kenney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Satellite Office1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 941-3020
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Main Office80 Landings Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 941-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Like to thank Dr. Kenney again. I got a piece of steak stuck in my throat on the 4th of July. He got it out and stretched my throat. I can swallow again!!!
About Dr. Richard Kenney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861448672
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
