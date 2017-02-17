Dr. Kelt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Kelt, MD
Dr. Richard Kelt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Fairway Pediatrics, LLC.7020 Highway 190 Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I recently moved. I was driving 2 hours to see our pediatrician because he was the best and he knew our babies since birth. Fairway was recommended from my mother-in--law and I have to say I am completely glad!! Everyone is super friendly and understanding especially since my little one cries just when she sees someone with a stethoscope... I highly recommend this place. They will make sure you see a dr the same day you call if needed and are TRULY concerned about your child.
About Dr. Richard Kelt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kelt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.