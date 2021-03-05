Overview

Dr. Richard Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Kelley works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.