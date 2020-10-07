Dr. Richard Keidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Keidan, MD
Dr. Richard Keidan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Michigan Healthcare Professionals32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 419-3456
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2414
Urology Specialists of Michigan3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 577-9352
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Keidan saved my life! He was engaging and takes his job very seriously. He was personable and the most punctual doctor I have ever encountered. He is extremely thorough and does not sugar coat anything - he tells it just the way it is - I completely appreciate that! He is the best in his field!
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982698031
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Keidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keidan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keidan has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keidan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keidan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.