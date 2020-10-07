See All General Surgeons in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Richard Keidan, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Keidan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Keidan works at Michigan Healthcare Professionals in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 419-3456
  2. 2
    Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-2414
  3. 3
    Urology Specialists of Michigan
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 577-9352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr. Keidan saved my life! He was engaging and takes his job very seriously. He was personable and the most punctual doctor I have ever encountered. He is extremely thorough and does not sugar coat anything - he tells it just the way it is - I completely appreciate that! He is the best in his field!
    Janine — Oct 07, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Keidan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982698031
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Keidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keidan has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keidan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keidan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

