Overview

Dr. Richard Keating, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Keating works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Brewster, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.