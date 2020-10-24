Dr. Keating has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Keating, MD
Dr. Richard Keating, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Keating works at
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Brewster Office185 Route 312 Ste 201, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-1003
- 4 225 Veterans Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 302-8059
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very pleasant doctor visit. Took the time to explain things to me and answered all my questions. Was recommended by a current patient and would recommend.
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keating works at
Dr. Keating has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Aneurysm, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.