Dr. Richard Kearns, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Kearns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Kearns works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Locations

    Texas Orthopedic Hospital
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-5115
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Based on 94 ratings
    Nov 20, 2021
    I had visited him years ago, he performed 3 surgeries on me & did an excellent job! He also had improved my quality of life since that time also. No orthopedic would do what he did when I was in my 30's. I live pain free still as today, because of his understanding & the importance it meant to me. I still tell other people I meet to go to him!
    About Dr. Richard Kearns, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    48 years of experience
    English
    1831187236
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kearns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kearns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kearns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kearns works at Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kearns’s profile.

    Dr. Kearns has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

