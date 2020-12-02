See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Richard Kayne, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Kayne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Kayne works at Cheshire Medical Center in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cheshire Endocrinology & Internal Medicine PC
    577 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 (203) 272-1619

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr, Kayne treated me for a thyroid adenoma many years ago. Now he is treating me for Graves disease. He is an expert on this disease, and takes the time to explain the treatment. I have the highest regard for him and would recommend him to anyone.
    Richard Boynton — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Kayne, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kayne works at Cheshire Medical Center in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kayne’s profile.

    Dr. Kayne has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

