Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- CT
- Branford
- Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD
Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Quinnipiac Medical of Branford LLC960 MAIN ST, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-6358
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Treatment
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Radioallergosorbent Test
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Dr Kaufman walks on water. He is thorough, gentle, kind, funny, and an amazing diagnostician who thinks outside the box. I'm grateful to him for years of care, not to mention book recommendations.... His practice now is concierge medicine, and while that is not inexpensive, it allows him to take the kind of time with patients that results in a relaxed and thorough visit. If you message him with a concern, he most likely will call you back very quickly and discuss the issue. I consider myself very fortunate to be in his care. Kudos to his staff, too.
About Dr. Richard Kaufman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215991575
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Overweight and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.