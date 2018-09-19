Dr. Richard Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Kauffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
NAPC West Paces3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (678) 802-5770Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
My husband and I can't say enough good things about this doctor. He has the best bedside manner, he takes to listen and hear us. He goes that second mile when we have medical needs outside the office.
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679627905
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.