Overview

Dr. Richard D Kauffman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Kauffman works at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Brambleton in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.