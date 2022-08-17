Overview

Dr. Richard Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at San Diego Cardiology Associates in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.