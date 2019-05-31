Dr. Richard Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
2
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
3
Orthony711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 111, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 220-9534
4
Executive Woods Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC3 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-0536
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr. Katz replaced my knee 4 months ago. My recovery was slow and painful, but I am convinced it was due to my physiology and inability to take anti-inflammatory drugs. Physical therapy seemed to keep things in a painful holding pattern for me. I have to say that I feel Dr. Katz did a great job on the surgery. In contrast to the person who complained that Dr. Katz didn't provide adequate pain medication, he encouraged me to begin taking it again after I stopped very early on, as he knew I was having great difficulty sleeping. I am improving more and more each week. There is no silver bullet for our problems as we age, and each of our bodies is different and responds to surgery and healing in its own unique way. Dr. Katz and his staff, particularly his patient assistant Meegan, did very well by me and I would recommend them and use them again.
About Dr. Richard Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144297458
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.