Dr. Richard Karlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Karlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bogalusa, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 433 Plaza St Ste 3A, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Directions (985) 730-7030
Berry's Reliable Resources LLC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karlin has exceeded my expectations for 2 surgeries now. He was very concerned for my comfort during the procedures and explained each step. His personality and bedside manner is very reassuring and honest. He has many years of experience and treats you like an individual by listening and explaining in great detail the areas of concern, options and the procedure needed. This attention to the needs of the patient is not something that I have seen in many years from any doctor!
About Dr. Richard Karlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457347908
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
