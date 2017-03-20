Dr. Karanfilian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Karanfilian, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Karanfilian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Karanfilian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard G. Karanfilian M.d. PC150 Lockwood Ave Ste 14, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-1700
-
2
New Rochelle- Neurology20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (718) 863-0500
-
3
Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karanfilian?
I just had my gallbladder removed with Dr. Karenfilian he is an amazing surgeon and person. Very helpful, intelligent and attentive my family and I highly recommend him. Thank you Dr. K
About Dr. Richard Karanfilian, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1689765596
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karanfilian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karanfilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karanfilian works at
Dr. Karanfilian has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karanfilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karanfilian speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karanfilian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karanfilian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karanfilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karanfilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.