Overview

Dr. Richard Karaga, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Karaga works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.