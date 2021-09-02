Dr. Richard Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Dr. Kaplan is easy to talk to, answers all my questions thoroughly, is a really smart guy that I'm glad is taking care of me.
About Dr. Richard Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian
- 1184600975
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.