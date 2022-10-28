Overview

Dr. Richard Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with Hand Surg Specialists Inc



Dr. Kang works at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Millsboro, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.