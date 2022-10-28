Dr. Richard Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Kang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with Hand Surg Specialists Inc
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-4154Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates30265 Commerce Dr Unit 104, Millsboro, DE 19966 Directions (302) 629-4787
-
3
POA Surgery Center641 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 341-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Online check in was great, even paid my Co pay before I arrived. Everyone I encountered was friendly and professional. Dr Kang explained everything clearly, provided my options, answered my questions and completed the treatment. All went very smoothly. I left there feeling I had gotten first class care.
About Dr. Richard Kang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1639191687
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surg Specialists Inc
- U Pitt
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.