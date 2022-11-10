See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Richard Kalski, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Kalski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Kalski works at Richard S Kalski MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard S. Kalski MD PA
    7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 114, Miami, FL 33173 (305) 665-2023
    Moshe Yalon, MD
    2500 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste N, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 (954) 457-7445

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Cornea Surgery
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Entropion
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Ocular Prosthetics
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Eye Laceration
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 10, 2022
    Professional and timely office. Was given an extremely thorough examination and explanation of the tests and my issues. So happy to finally find such a great eye doctor.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Kalski, MD
    About Dr. Richard Kalski, MD

    Ophthalmology
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497739551
    Education & Certifications

    Sydney Refractive Surg Ctr
    Case Western Res University
    Univeristy Hawaii Affil Hosps
    Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalski has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

