Overview

Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kaiser works at MidAtlantic Retina Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

