Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Dr. Kaiser has been kind, professional and thorough each and every time that I have been seen by him. I’m so happy that I found this level of care in the Lehigh Valley.
About Dr. Richard Kaiser, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124076930
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaiser speaks French and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.