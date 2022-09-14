See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Solvang, CA
Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solvang, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Kahmann works at ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Solvang, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Associates of Santa Barbara
    2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 686-9787
  2. 2
    Santa Barbara Orthopedic Associates
    2324 Bath St Fl 2, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Knee Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Tear
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Dislocation
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Sacrum Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Instability
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CoreSource
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Excellent, Great Doctor for Back issues and keep me pain free for many years. I unfortunately had to change my insurance carrier and was unable to continue seeing him. I highly recommend him!
    Rick B — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    41 years of experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    1700802105
    • 1700802105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Twin Cities Scoliosis Center
    UCSD Hosp
    • UCSD Hosp
    Internship
    • University Calif
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahmann has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

