Overview

Dr. Richard Kahmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solvang, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Kahmann works at ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Solvang, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.