Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Kahlstrom works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pulmonary Consultants Pllc
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 300, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Sep 25, 2017
I have been a patient of Dr. Kahlstrom's for over ten years. He is an exceptional physician in all respects. His treatment plans have been very effective, he listens well, and is 100% supportive of my needs.
David Hall in Steilacoom, WA — Sep 25, 2017
About Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD

  Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  32 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  English
  Male
  1093708992
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  University British Columbia Faculty Med
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  University Of Washington School Of Medicine
  Sleep Medicine
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kahlstrom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kahlstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kahlstrom works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kahlstrom’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

