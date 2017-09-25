Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.
I have been a patient of Dr. Kahlstrom's for over ten years. He is an exceptional physician in all respects. His treatment plans have been very effective, he listens well, and is 100% supportive of my needs.
About Dr. Richard Kahlstrom, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093708992
Education & Certifications
- University British Columbia Faculty Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Clare Hospital
