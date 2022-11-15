Dr. Richard Kacere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kacere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Kacere, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kacere works at
Locations
-
1
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
-
2
Regional Medical Laboratory Inc1910 S Falcon Ave, Claremore, OK 74019 Directions (918) 825-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kacere?
Heard about my health concerns. Gave me advice , I asked for.
About Dr. Richard Kacere, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942396338
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Mayo Medical School
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kacere has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kacere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kacere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kacere works at
Dr. Kacere has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kacere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kacere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kacere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kacere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kacere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.