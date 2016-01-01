Dr. Richard Junghans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junghans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Junghans, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Junghans, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Albert A. Ackil M.d. Inc.830 Oak St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-0832
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Junghans, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124029376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Junghans accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junghans works at
