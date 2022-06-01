See All Family Doctors in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO

Family Medicine
2.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Jones Jr works at Jones And Jones Medical Associates, Inc.. in Apple Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jones/Jones Medical Associates
    18660 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-2112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Chronic Neck Pain
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Went to Visit Richard Jones and was very happy with his treatment
    Maylu — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750388195
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Board Certifications
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones Jr works at Jones And Jones Medical Associates, Inc.. in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones Jr’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

