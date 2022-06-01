Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Jones Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jones/Jones Medical Associates18660 US Highway 18, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones Jr?
Went to Visit Richard Jones and was very happy with his treatment
About Dr. Richard Jones Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750388195
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones Jr works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.