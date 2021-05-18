Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Eye Site Sacramento Medical Group Inc.4925 J ST, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 452-8105
Capitol City Surgery Center1800 Tribute Rd Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 925-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked him He is a very helpful doctor; the surgery was successful; good follow up and bedside manner; he took time to answer all questions; Jessica was great; his technicians were professional.
About Dr. Richard Jones, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1538186044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
