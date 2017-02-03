Dr. Richard Jones III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jones III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jones III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Northport, AL. They completed their fellowship with University Ala
Dr. Jones III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinic for Rheumatic Diseases4280 Watermelon Rd Ste 112, Northport, AL 35473 Directions (205) 750-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Fayette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones III?
Very Compassionate and caring.Nothing Like the reviews I have been reading.
About Dr. Richard Jones III, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1174507800
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- Bapt Med Ctrs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones III works at
Dr. Jones III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.