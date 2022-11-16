See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Richard Jones, MD

Pediatrics
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Richard Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Richard D Jones MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Richard D Jones Pediatrics
    Richard D Jones Pediatrics
3520 E Shields Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93726
(559) 225-3700

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Acute Pharyngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Acute Pharyngitis

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 16, 2022
My kids went to Dr Jones years ago. I have a grandson now who sees Dr Jones. I can tell you he is the most caring pediatrician there ever was…. One time when my son was 4 years old, faked a sore throat to go see Dr Jones! Before the Dr came in the room my son confessed he didn't have a sore throat at all but missed Dr Jones and loves him. My son had asthma and we were there a lot but for a period of time my son wasn't sick and so we hadn't gone in for an appointment. I am thanking you Dr Jones 35 years later….
Pat Conley — Nov 16, 2022
  Pediatrics
  49 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1093807448
  Comm Med Center University Med Ct|So Il University School Of Med
  UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
  Pediatrics
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Dr. Richard Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Jones works at Richard D Jones MD Inc in Fresno, CA.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

