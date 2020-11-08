Overview

Dr. Richard Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Primary Care Wilton in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.