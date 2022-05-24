Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They completed their fellowship with Oasis Sports Med & Arthroscopy
Locations
OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 205-4261
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 957-0757
Orthoatlanta LLC1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 352-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston fixed my left knee where no other surgeon could. He is an amazing Surgeon and Human.
About Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871593160
Education & Certifications
- Oasis Sports Med & Arthroscopy
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
