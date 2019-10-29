Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Christopher R. Sellars D.o. PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 28, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1000
Industrial Medicine Associates8002 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 459-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor! I really connected with him. He made me feel like part of his family. His staff was wonderful as well. St Francis hospital gave the very best of care all the nurses and assistants could not have done a better job taking care of me. There has never been a better surgeon and staff. Love this group! If it were possible I would give them 10 STARS!!
About Dr. Richard Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
