Dr. Richard Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Optum-Glendora Foothill552 W Foothill Blvd, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-4079
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with my association with Dr. Johnson and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Richard Johnson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
