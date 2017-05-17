Dr. Richard Johns, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Johns, DDS
Dr. Richard Johns, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Highland, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Rick Johns Dental8730 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 587-0767
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
I've known Dr Johns for many years. Not only is he from a legacy of dentists in his family, but he is the ultimate care provider. He is very committed to his profession and shows his true compassion and care for his patients. I highly recommend his practice for family dentistry.
About Dr. Richard Johns, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447260039
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johns using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
264 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
