Dr. Richard Johnigan III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Johnigan III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pearland, TX.
Dr. Johnigan III works at
Locations
Texas Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A.10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 360, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 307-2069Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT!! He literally saved my life because he listened and didn’t blow off my concern like so many doctors do. He pursued different angles to my issue and sent me to other specialists when he thought it was warranted. Plus, he’s very personable. So very grateful to have found him through the Healthgrade app!!
About Dr. Richard Johnigan III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851328306
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Of Houston
- Otolaryngology
