Dr. Richard Jennings Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jennings Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellefontaine, OH.
Dr. Jennings Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Allied Podiatry Inc1400 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Directions (937) 599-3668
-
2
Kenneth L. Reed D.o. LLC2330 E High St Ste B, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 322-3346
-
3
Mary Rutan Hospital205 E Palmer Rd, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 Directions (937) 592-4015
-
4
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Jennings Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083694301
Dr. Jennings Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jennings Jr works at
Dr. Jennings Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.