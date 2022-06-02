Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelsma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD
Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Richard D. Jelsma, MD, PA204 Medical Dr Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (574) 214-7504
Richard D. Jelsma, M.D.425 N Highland Ave Ste 110, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 868-8800
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Did a great job putting my mind at ease, the staff of SCNT is hands down one of the best especially Ms. Melinda Lilly at the front desk! My first major surgery and i was in the best hands the entire time. Took time and repaired my shoulder with amazing care and knowledge. I can’t thank them enough
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962494419
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
