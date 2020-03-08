Dr. Richard Jantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jantz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center|Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Jantz works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sidney Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jantz?
I have heart problem many years.Richard very friendly very good specialist he explained to me everything what I need to know about my problems I highly recommend this doctor 5 stars plus
About Dr. Richard Jantz, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1508853243
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center|Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jantz works at
Dr. Jantz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jantz speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.