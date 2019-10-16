Dr. Richard James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard James, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Savannah Office / Georgia Mohs5400 Sutlive St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (478) 275-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Waycross Office1921 Alice St Ste 1B, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 287-0139
-
3
Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC1161 Saralyn Ln Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 489-3700
-
4
Hinesville Office510 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 369-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Brunswick Office1111 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525 Directions (912) 262-1801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Excellent doc and staff! I trust my face in their hands. 5 mohs procedures here and counting. 11 total on face... best doc yet.
About Dr. Richard James, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740290667
Education & Certifications
- The Skin Surgery Center
- Walter Reed Army MC-NIH
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Acne, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.