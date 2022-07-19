Dr. Richard Jacoby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jacoby, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Jacoby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Centers of Arizona LLC2629 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Directions (480) 301-8000
Integrity Pain & Wellness8962 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 994-5977
Tessler Plastic Surgery7301 E 2nd St Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5977
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Jacoby for the past 10 years. I initially made an appointment for my morton's neuroma, which he quickly fixed with a shot. I usually go back annually for a booster. Plus, Dr Jacoby injected stem cells for my more painful issues (i.e., neck, shoulder, leg). Now, I no longer have those constant problems!
About Dr. Richard Jacoby, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1134106420
Education & Certifications
- AENS Extremity Nerve Surgeons
- Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacoby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacoby speaks French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.