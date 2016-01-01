See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Richard Jackson II, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Jackson II, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson II works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Medicine - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Medicine - Kimel Park
    140 Kimel Park Dr Ste 101, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Phobia
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Jackson II, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1821380833
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Jackson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson II works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Medicine - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jackson II’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson II has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jackson II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

