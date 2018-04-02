Dr. Richard Izewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Izewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Izewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Med Academy Of Wroclaw Poland and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Izewski works at
Locations
Union Health Service- Out Patient1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 423-4200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 610 S Maple Ave Ste 2300, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 423-4200
Richard Izewski MD Ltd1094 S ROSELLE RD, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 290-6513
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Izewski!He is very professional, compassionate, knowledgeable, and genuinely cares about his patients. He answered all of my questions, explaining all the "how's" and "why's". Office personnel are very professional as well.
About Dr. Richard Izewski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306930177
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Med Academy Of Wroclaw Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Izewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.