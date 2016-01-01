Dr. Richard Inwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Inwood, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Inwood, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Inwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Neonatology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Inwood?
About Dr. Richard Inwood, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1881619112
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Inwood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Inwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inwood works at
Dr. Inwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.