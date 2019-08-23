See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Madison, WI
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Fort Memorial Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Illgen II works at UW Health in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The American Center
    4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718
  2
    University Hospital
    600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Fort Memorial Hospital
  Unitypoint Health Meriter
  UW Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr Illgen was amazing in his ability to empathize, explain and execute my THA at the wonderful UW at the American Medical Center. A very positive experience from start to finish.
    Julie Taylor — Aug 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD
    About Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1255395976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Illgen II is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Illgen II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Illgen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Illgen II has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Illgen II on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Illgen II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illgen II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illgen II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illgen II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

