Dr. Iammatteo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They completed their residency with Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic
Dr. Iammatteo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gerard J. Cusa M.d. Pllc400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 302, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 433-1190
-
2
Drs R Main W Ware and R Iammatteo23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 536-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iammatteo?
Great office staff very friendly and helpful. Dr Iamatteo is such a great doctor. He spends a lot of time answering all my questions. Never rushes me out .
About Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1154327492
Education & Certifications
- Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iammatteo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iammatteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iammatteo works at
Dr. Iammatteo has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iammatteo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iammatteo speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iammatteo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iammatteo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iammatteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iammatteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.