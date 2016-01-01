Overview

Dr. Richard Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Hwang works at Southwest Retina Consultants PA in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.